Gurugram club manager, 6 bouncers arrested for thrashing, molesting guests

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police have arrested a nightclub manager Lokesh and six bouncers, who were accused of thrashing guests and molesting a woman.

The arrests were made late Wednesday night. Those arrested have been identified as Sonu, Mandeep, Sumit, Nitin, Ram Singh and Rakesh, the police said. They have been accused of beating up a manager of an MNC company and his female friends.

The incident took place in the intervening night of August 7 and 8, when a man had gone with his friends to a Casa Danza club located in Udyog Vihar phase-2.

The complainant, Mayank Chaudhary, alleged in his complaint that he was beaten up by a group of 8-10 bouncers after one of them allegedly touched his female friend inappropriately.

The accused bouncers beat the complaint and his female friends mercilessly after they confronted one of the bouncers for misbehaving with a woman from their group.

The video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, a man and woman can be seen being beaten up by the bouncers on the road.

Chaudhary, a resident of Sector 28 of Gurugram stated in his police complaint that he along with his friends had visited Casa Danza club around 2 a.m. on Monday at Udyog Vihar.

“There I met my other friend Pushpak and his sister outside the club. During the entry one of the bouncers touched my friend inappropriately and when she objected a few other bouncers came to the spot and called their manager Lokesh and Santosh. My friend then complained to the duo manager about molestation. The managers then ordered the bouncers to beat us and throw out all of us from the club,” Mayank told the police.

“Thereafter, around 8-10 bouncers in black clothes and the duo managers joined together and beat me and my friends with sticks and slapped us multiple times and pushed us to the ground in front of the club and on the road. They even snatched Pushpak’s I-watch and Rs 10,000-12,000 from my pocket,” the complainant alleged in his complaint.

“Due to a traffic jam they left us on the road and the two managers threatened us with dire consequences and returned to the club,” the complainant told the police.

Mayank has filed a complaint in this regard and narrated the entire incident to the police.

Udyog Vihar police station has registered an FIR against unknown persons under sections 147, 149, 323, 354A (I)(i), 379A and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.