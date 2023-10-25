Hamas is not a terrorist organisation: Tayyip Erdogan

New Delhi: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said that Hamas is not a terrorist organisation, but a liberation organisation which is carrying out a struggle to protect its land.

In a speech to his party’s lawmakers in the country’s parliament, Erdogan urged Israel and Hamas to declare an immediate ceasefire. He further said that Muslim nations should act together for lasting peace in the region.

Erdogan also requested the world powers to pressure Israel to halt attacks on Gaza.

Erdogan claimed that Israel had taken “advantage of Turkey’s good intentions” and that he would not go to Israel as previously planned.

In his speech, Erdogan said that the Rafah border gate must be kept open for humanitarian aid and that prisoner exchanges between the two sides should be concluded urgently.

He also expressed his disappointment in the “inability” of the United Nations to stop the war between Israel and Hamas.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, as many as 5,791 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli strikes since October 7, including 2,360 children.