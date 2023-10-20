Hamas terrorists were under drugs influence during Israel attack

New Delhi: Hamas terrorists, who launched an unprecedented and surprise attack on Israel on October 7, killing over 1,400 Israelis, reportedly were under the influence of a psychoactive drug.

According to a report by The Jerusalem Post, the terrorists were under the influence of Captagon, a synthetic amphetamine-type stimulant.

Captagon pills were recovered from the pockets of many Hamas terrorists, who were killed in Israel, The Jerusalem Post report added. It is believed that the drug, which is also known as the ‘cocaine for the poor’, allowed Hamas terrorists to commit crimes with a sense of calmness and indifference, according to the report. Furthermore, the drug kept them extremely vigilant for longer periods of time and subdued their appetite.

Captagon gained notoriety in 2015 after it was discovered that Islamic State fighters used it to suppress fear before conducting terrorist operations. Over the years, as the Islamic State’s influence dwindled, Syria and Lebanon took control and commenced producing and distributing the drug on a large scale.

Gaza, particularly, became a popular market for Captagon, especially among young individuals, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Captagon belongs to the amphetamine family and was originally developed to tackle attention disorders, narcolepsy, and depression. Despite its highly addictive nature and potential for inducing psychotic reactions, it remains a popular choice in the Middle East owing to its affordability and ease of manufacturing. The drug can be purchased for $1 or $2 in poorer countries, while in wealthier nations, it may cost up to $20 per pill, according to reports.

Captagon’s main effects include arousing feelings of euphoria, reducing the need for sleep, suppressing appetite, and providing sustained energy.

According to medical professionals in Syria and Lebanon, the drug is not only prevalent among fighters but is also frequently used by desperate civilians living in war zones. Furthermore, the Jerusalem Post report said, the drug has become a major source of income for Syria and is actively backed by Iran-backed Lebanon group Hezbollah.