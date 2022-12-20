Harsimrat Badal tears into Punjab CM saying ‘he is drinking & driving the state’

New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal tore into Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today and alleged that he was often caught sitting in Parliament in intoxicated state. She even alleged that many MPs changed their seats and complained about him.

As Harsimrat Kaur Badal lashed out at Punjab CM in Punjabi, Amit Shah and Speaker Om Birla’s reactions were unmissable. Union Minister Amit Shah was seen laughing lightly while Om Birla gave a smile.

“CM of our state (Punjab) used to sit in the House a few months ago. The person who used to come to the Parliament in an inebriated state is now running the state. Members who used to sit near him had complained to change their seats,” SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said in Lok Sabha.

She added, “If CM is like this then you can imagine what will be the condition of the state. We find ‘Don’t drink and drive’ written on the roads but they are drinking and driving the state.”