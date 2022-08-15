HC Collegium elevates judges whom they know: SCBA president

New Delhi: Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Vikas Singh on Monday claimed that Collegium members, at the high courts level, are more interested in elevating judges whom they know rather than trying to find the best names.

He also pointed out that 43 per cent of lawmakers have criminal antecedents and the country needs a course correction.

Singh made the remarks while speaking at the Independence Day celebrations organised by the SCBA.

The function was attended by Chief Justice NV Ramana, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Supreme Court judges, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, and the members of the Bar.

On the aspect of judges’ appointment, Singh claimed that at the high court level, Collegium members are more interested in elevating judges whom they know, instead of attempting to find the best names.

He also urged the Collegium to elevate people from the lower judiciary only on the basis of the disposals they do rather than on the seniority.

Singh emphasised that two areas in connection with the justice delivery — quality of legislators and appointment of judges — require serious introspection and serious reforms.

On the aspect of lawmakers having criminal background, Singh said: “Today, after 75 years, if we see 43 per cent of our legislators having criminal antecedents, I think we need a course correction.”

He further added that the law should be amended to ensure that people with criminal antecedents are not elected, and also urged the Law Minister to seriously think on this line.

Singh said if there is a law, if there is a level playing field, then definitely there will be better Parliament, better law making, and more lucid discussion on law making.

Singh said his efforts in making the apex court lawyers elevated to the bench has faced a complete stumbling block, as nobody is interested in good names, and added that if the quality of the judges goes down, justice delivery will suffer.

Meanwhile, Mehta urged the legal fraternity to help the institution develop the digital dispensation of justice.

“Most judges are using digital technology. It is time that within a very short period of time we may enter into digital dispensation of justice,” he said.