Heartwarming gesture: Papua New Guinea PM touches PM Modi’s feet

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-nation tour of Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia, reached Port Moresby after attending the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

PM Modi’s visit to Papua New Guinea is the first-ever tour by any Indian Prime Minister to the Indo-Pacific country. Upon his arrival in Papua New Guinea, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome in an exceptional gesture.

Normally, Papua New Guinea doesn’t accord a ceremonial welcome for any leader coming after sunset but the country made a special exception for PM Modi and gave a fully studded ceremonial welcome to him. In another special gesture, PM of Papua New Guinea James Marape came to receive PM Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also accorded the Guard of Honour at Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea.

While greeting PM Modi, Marape sought his blessings in a heartwarming gesture. As Marape bent to seek PM Modi’s blessings, the prime minister hugged him, showing the warmth between the two countries. Later, PM Modi met people from the Indian diaspora who came to the airport to welcome him.

During his Papua New Guinea visit, PM Modi will co-chair the 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III Summit) on Monday. Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape will also be there. The FIPIC Summit will see participation from leaders of 14 countries. Normally all of them rarely converge together due to connectivity and other issues.