Heavy rainfall alert for TN, AP, Telangana as cyclonic storm Michaung to intensify: IMD

New Delhi: Severe cyclonic storm Michaung is likely to intensify and move close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast with gusty wind sustaining a speed of 90-100 kmph during the forenoon of 5th December.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), under the influence of the sevre cyclonic storm heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as it is set to move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla on December 5.

IMD in its weather bulletin has issued a cyclone warning for Tamil Nadu and predicted heavy rainfall at most places over North Coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on December 5. Extremely heavy downpour is also likely in the region during the next 24 hours, said IMD.

Under the infulence of cyclone Michaung, light to moderate rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over coastal

“Exceptionally heavy rainfall at one or two places is also likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh on 4 th and over north coastal and adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh on 5th December. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh on 6 th December,” stated IMD in its weather bulletin.

According to IMD, heavy rainfalls are also likely at isolated places over Telangana, Rayalaseema, South coastal and adjoining South interior Odisha from December 4 to Dec 6.