Heavy rainfall spell likely over south Tamil Nadu, Kerala during next 24 hours

New Delhi: Southern states of India, including Tamil Nadu, are expected to witness heavy rainfall till Friday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a heavy rainfall spell is likely over south Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the next 24 hours in association with Depression over Sri Lanka.

The IMD, in its weather bulletin, said, “Yesterday’s Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal now lies over south Sri Lanka and lay centered at 0830 hours IST of today, the 2nd February, near latitude 7.2°N and longitude 81.1°E, about 90 km southwest of Batticaloa (Sri Lanka), 120 km north of Hambantota (Sri Lanka.).”

It further added that the depression is very likely to continue to move southwestwards across south Sri Lanka and emerge into Comorin and the adjoining Gulf of Mannar off the west coast of Sri Lanka by the early morning of tomorrow, February 3.

.

Under the influence of this weather system, light/moderate rainfall is very likely at many places over Tamil Nadu & Puducherry and Kerala with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over south Tamil Nadu and isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala on Thursday.

As per the MeT Department, Squally wind with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph on Thursday over the southwest Bay of Bengal, along and off Sri Lanka Coast, Gulf of Munnar, Comorin area and along and off south Tamil Nadu and Karaikal coasts.

Meanwhile, Rainfall and snowfall is also predicted over the Western Himalayan Region, including Jammu and Kashmir due to a Western Disturbance.

“The Western Disturbance as a trough in lower & middle tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 3.1 km above mean sea level now runs roughly along Long. 60°E to the north of Lat. 32°N. Under its influence; light isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on 02nd & 03rd February,” the weather agency said.