Hemant Soren withdraws plea from SC to attend Assembly session

New Delhi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren withdrew his plea from the Supreme Court for his demand to attend the budget session of the state assembly. Soren withdrew the plea as it had become pointless because the state assembly budget session had ended.

Earlier, the former CM challenged the same plea to the High Court which refused him to attend the budget session and later he filed a plea to the Supreme Court.

The court has allowed Hemant Soren to withdraw his plea challenging the state HC order for allowing him to attend assembly sessions. On February 28, the Jharkhand High Court dismissed his petition, so later he approached the Supreme Court against the high court order.

The former Chief Minister was arrested on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Soren was arrested in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Hemant Soren resigned from his position as Chief Minister before his arrest and nominated Champai Soren as his successor. Soren is currently leading the JMM-Congress government in Jharkhand.