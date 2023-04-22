High alert in Kerala following letter threatening suicide attack during PM’s visit

Thiruvananthapuram: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, Kerala has been put on high alert after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office received a threat letter. The letter threatened a suicide attack during PM Modi’s visit to Kochi.

The threat letter also contained the name and other details of the sender, as per a report by HT. Police have identified the man mentioned in the letter, but he has denied any involvement. Further, he claimed that his opponents have used his name to frame him.

He said, “The letter was sent using my name. A church dispute is the cause of the problem. After he had a fight with a woman at the last family unit meeting, I questioned the person who allegedly sent the letter, and he left angrily, threatening me.”

Security measures have, however, been tightened and central probe agencies have sought additional details.

BJP state president K Surendran told media that there has been a serious security lapse as a 49-page report prepared on the security measures to be taken by the top Intelligence officials of the Kerala Police has been leaked. However, he has maintained that all scheduled functions will take place.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in Kochi on April 24. A day later, he will head to Thiruvananthapuram to inaugurate the Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express train. During his visit, the PM will conduct a roadshow and address a public meeting.

The BJP state unit, which is making all arrangements to accord a grand reception to the PM, shared a poster on Facebook announcing his visit, saying the “world leader” was coming to Kerala and tens of thousands of people would take part in a huge road show in Kochi on April 24.

As per reports, the PM is likely to inaugurate the Kochi Water Metro transport service on April 25 along with the flagging off of Vande Bharat Express.