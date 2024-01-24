Hijab must for Muslim women bureaucrats, doctors: Badruddin Ajmal

Guwahati: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal said that hijab is a must for Muslim women bureaucrats and doctors.

Addressing a rally in Assam’s Karimganj, Ajmal said that the girls should study, pass the matriculation examination, pursue science, become a doctor, or become Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), or Assam Police Service (APS) officers.

He then went on to add that women in professional roles have to wear hijab to be recognised as Muslims.

“If you people do not follow these things, how will we understand who our Muslim doctors, IPS officers, or APS officers are? How will we differentiate?” Ajmal asked.

He further claimed that uncovered hair and makeup are the work of the devil.

This is not the first time the AIUDF chief has made a controversial remark. Last year, Ajmal said, “We (Muslims) are No.1 in all crimes like robbery, dacoity, rape, loot (sic). We are also No.1 in going to jail”.

In 2022, Badruddin Ajmal had said that Hindus should adopt the “Muslim formula” and get their children married at a young age.

“Muslim men marry at the age of 20-22, and Muslim women marry at 18 – the age permitted by law. On the other hand, (Hindus) keep one, two or three illegal wives before marriage. They don’t give birth to children, enjoy themselves and save money,” the AIUDF chief had said.