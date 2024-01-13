Himanta Biswa slams Cong for declining Ram Mandir consecration invite, says ‘they love Babur’:

New Delhi: Continuing his attack on Congress over its decision not to attend the Ram Mandir consecration cremony, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday slammed the party, saying that they “love Babur, but not Lord Ram”. He also stated that it was a “golden opportunity” for Congress to “reduce their sins”.

“Vishwa Hindu Parishad had given them a big opportunity (Congress) to wash off their sins, but they did not accept it. In what else can we help Congress? They have created an ecosystem against building the Ram Mandir. Nevertheless, they were invited to the ceremony. It was a golden opportunity for the Congress,” Himanta Sarma told reporters.

He added, “On the other hand, from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rahul Gandhi, everyone went to Afghanistan to visit Babur’s Tomb. So, they love Babur, not Lord Ram. The decision to invite them was wrong, and only those who have faith in Lord Ram should have been invited. Among Lord Ram and Babur, the Gandhi family will offer obeisance to Babur first…”

On Thursday, Himanta shared on X, a 2005 photo of Rahul Gandhi at Babur Tomb in Afghanistan’s Kabul.

“Three generations of the Gandhi family, including Rahul Gandhi in 2005, visited the Babar Tomb in Afghanistan. Why is there so much hatred for Ram Lala? Why do you hate Hindus so much?,” he wrote.

Addressing a public event today, the Assam Chief Minister also claimed Mahatma Gandhi ‘had dreamed of Ram Rajya” and asked “What is Congress opposing? To Ram Rajya? To Pujya Bapu or to Baba Saheb Ambedkar?”.

On Wednesday, Congress officially declined the invitation to attend the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodha on January 22, stating that it is a ‘BJP-RSS event’ rather than a religious ceremony.

“Lord Ram is worshipped by millions in our country. Religion is a personal matter. But the RSS/BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain,” a statement issued by the Congress said.