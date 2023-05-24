Historic sceptre ‘Sengol’ to be placed in new parliament: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced that historical Sceptre ‘Sengol’ which was received by first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru from the Britishers will be placed inside the new parliament building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new building on May 28. Amit Shah called the historic sceptre which marked the transfer of power from the Britishers in 1947 as a major cultural symbol of India’s independence. Shah said that, “Sengol represents the same feeling that Jawaharlal Nehru felt on August 14, 1947.”

According to historical accounts, C Rajagopalachari had approached the Dharmic Mutt in the Tanjore district of Tamil Nadu – the Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam. The leader of the Adheenam immediately commissioned the preparation of the ‘Sengol’.

The word Sengol is derived from the Tamil word ‘Semmai’, meaning ‘Righteousness’. It is an Indic civilizational practice from the Chola kingdom, which was among the leading kingdoms in the Indian sub-continent for centuries.

As per the historic tradition, at the time of enthronement, the traditional guru of the preceptor of the King would hand over the ceremonial Scepter to the new ruler.