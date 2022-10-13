Huge anger in Gujarat Patel community after Italia’s detention: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Delhi police on Thursday detained Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat chief Gopal Italia from the National Commission for Women(NCW) office in connection with a video where he used derogatory language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Italia was summoned by the NCW after a video of him using derogatory language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral on social media. In the viral video, Italia can be seen berating PM Modi and making casteist remarks on him. Meanwhile, AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has condemned Italia’s detention.

Reacting to Gopal Italia’s death, AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “With the arrest of Gopal Italia, there is huge anger in the Patel community of the whole of Gujarat.”

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia too slammed the BJP and said Mr Italia was detained because he belonged to a party that knows how to build schools. “They don’t know how to educate people and improve schools,” the senior AAP leader said.

Before his arrest, the AAP leader in a tweet accused the NCW chief Rekha Sharma of threatening him put me in jail.

He said, “The chief is threatening to put me in jail. What can the Modi government give to Patel community other than jail. BJP hates Patidar society. I am a descendant of Sardar Patel. Not afraid of your prisons. Put me in jail. He has also called the police. I am threatening.”

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra slammed Italia over his remark. “Calling the Prime Minister a lowly person is against the democratic rules of the country; it is an insult to the country. Be it any caste, or any religion, no person can be lowly,” Patra said at a press conference.

“An OBC Prime Minister who comes from a backward class, who comes from a poor and ordinary family, repeatedly calling him lowly, what is this abuse? Does the Aam Aadmi Party want to call the backwards-class people low? Anyone who rises from an ordinary poor family and becomes the Prime Minister is not lowly in the democratic process. No, it is against democratic values,” he added.

“The Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal are the people who said that they have come to change the character of India. If the democratically elected influential and hardworking Prime Minister is called lowly, and he is calling the PM lowly in that video, not once, but somewhere it shows the mentality of the Aam Aadmi Party,” he stated.