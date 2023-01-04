Huge cache of weapons and drugs seized in J&K’s Kupwara

Srinagar: Police in a joint operation with the army claimed to have recovered three pistols, along with ammunition, and as many as 3 Chinese Grenades from a house belonging to Shameem Ahmad Shiekh of the Sudhpora Taad area.

‘Acting on specific information, Police along with Army launched a joint cordon search operation in village Sadhpora Taad area of Karnah, Kupwara,” a police spokesperson said ‘During the search operation, the joint team recovered arms and ammunition including 03 Pistols, 03 Pistol Magazines, 22 Pistol rounds and 03 Chinese Grenades from a house belonging to Shameem Ahmad Shiekh resident of Sudhpora Taad’.

Meanwhile, in yet another action against drug smugglers in the district, Kupwara Police claimed to have arrested two persons involved in the smuggling of narcotics from the Taad area of Karnah.

Acting on specific information that two individuals were going to smuggle drugs from Teethwal towards the Taad and Tangdhar area, according to SSP Kupwara, a police naka was established near Bandi Taad in the presence of the Executive Magistrate by a team of police led by SHO Police Station Karnah.

Additionally, during the Naka checking, a Tata Mobile with the license plate JK09C-1179 that was traveling from Teethwal to Taad and being driven by Mashkoor Ahmad Malik was stopped and subjected to a thorough search.

Officer’s words.

SSP added, “During the search, two packets weighing two Kilograms of narcotics looking like heroin were recovered from the vehicle in the presence of Executive Magistrate Ist Class Tanghdar.”

He said the recovered narcotics were sealed on the spot, a vehicle was seized and two smugglers were arrested. “The investigations have been taken up to find out other connections in the case,” He added.