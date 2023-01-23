‘I didn’t know Shah Rukh Khan, he introduced himself to me’: Assam CM

Guwahati: Days after raising eyebrows with his “Who is Shah Rukh Khan?” comment, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday explained that he knows film stars of his time and did not know Shah Rukh Khan until he introduced himself.

While speaking to media, Sarma said, “I know film stars of my time. I didn’t know Shah Rukh. He sent a message and introduced himself- ‘I’m Shah Rukh Khan. I want to speak to you’. I didn’t have time then.”

“So later at 2 am, we spoke and I told him that there will be no disturbance in Assam (regarding movie Pathaan),” he added.

Yesterday, the Assam CM took to his Twitter handle and said the Bollywood actor called him late at night and expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during the screening of his film.

Sarma said he has assured Shah Rukh Khan that it’s the duty of state government to maintain law and order and he will enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents take place in the state.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and his movie ‘Pathaan’ are facing a backlash from far-right ‘Hindutva’ groups for showing Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in a song ‘Besharam Rang’.