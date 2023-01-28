IAF Su-30, Mirage 2000 crash near Gwalior Air Force Base, one pilot dead

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Two Indian Air Force fighter jets — a Sukhoi 30 and a Mirage 2000 — crashed near Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Saturday.

While the two pilots on the Su-30 sustained minor injuries, the pilot on the Mirage died after being fatally wounded in the crash.

The accident, which may have occurred due to a mid-air collision, took place at 5.30 am.

Both the fighter jets had taken off from the Gwalior Air Force base and the wreckage of the crashed aircraft was found in Bharatpur and Morena.

The IAF has ordered an inquiry to determine the cause of the accident.