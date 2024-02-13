IAF trainer aircraft crashes in West Midnapur, pilots ejects safely

Kolkata: A Hawk trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during a training sortie in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district on Tuesday, a defence official said.

According to officials, the accident occurred today around 3 pm, prompting both pilots on board to safely eject from the trainee aircraft.

The plane crashed in a civilian area near the Kalaikunda Air Force Station while it was returning from a training sortie.

No loss of life or damage to civilian property on the ground was reported in the accident. The crash site drew the attention of local villagers who gathered to witness the aftermath.

Soon after the incident came to light, a team of West Bengal Police and Air Force officers reached the accident site to assess and manage the situation.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Command of the Indian Air Force has initiated a court of inquiry to investigate and determine the cause of the accident.