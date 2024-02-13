‘If farmers are aggressive, we won’t be on defensive’: Delhi Police

New Delhi: Delhi Police has taken a strict stance on the farmers blocking the Singhu Border, saying the protesters can’t be given a single weak point so that they can move into the national capital on their tractors.

The Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were briefed about the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) at the Singhu Border where thousands of farmers have gathered as part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest.

In the briefing, the forces were told that if farmers are aggressive, they don’t need to be defensive either.

“We have to protect ourselves and push them back. We have to make the farmers understand. They can’t breach these barricades,” the cops and RAF personnel were told.

The forces were also told to use tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.

“They may sit on the border, that is for the government to see… But we can’t give them even a single weak point as they will push in their tractors,” the forces were told.

More than 5,000 police personnel, including paramilitary forces, have been deployed in border areas — Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur – to maintain law and order.

Several farmers associations, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, had called for a protest on February 13 to demand a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price.

On the Haryana border, videos showed police using tear gas to quell protesters who tried to break barricades.