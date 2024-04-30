If voted to power, Congress to impose 55 percent inheritance tax: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday doubled down on his attacks on the Congress, claiming that if the principal opposition party is voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections, it will implement an ‘inheritance tax’ in the country. He said that under inheritance tax, 55 per cent of people’s inherited wealth would be seized and distributed to ‘others’.

Addressing a poll rally in the Medak district of Telangana, PM Modi said, “If Congress comes to power, they will bring out inheritance tax. Congress is planning to seize more than half — 55 per cent — as tax on inheritance (received from parents) and distribute it to others”.

The Prime Minister’s accusations stem from the remarks made by Sam Pitroda, the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, who referred to inheritance tax, as implemented in certain states in the US, as an “interesting idea”.

During the rally, PM Modi also said that wherever Congress is in power, it has five political symbols — false promises, vote bank politics, supporting mafia and criminals, dynastic politics and corruption — an apparent dig at the five guarantees announced by the opposition party.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government, PM Modi said, “While Tollywood has given a blockbuster film — RRR, presently the discussion in the state is around “RR tax” (implying Revanth Reddy tax). If you don’t put an end to this RR tax, it will destroy you economically”.

The Prime Minister further alleged that first it was Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) which looted Telangana and now it is Congress.

Furthermore, PM Modi also accused the Congress of doing vote bank politics in Telangana. “For Congress, its vote bank is paramount. The faith of those who are not their vote bank does not matter to them. That is why efforts are being made to ban our festivals in Telangana. In Hyderabad, even the Ramnavami procession is being banned so that the vote bank does not get upset,” he claimed.