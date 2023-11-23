IMD predicts heavy rains in TN, issues orange alert for Kerala

New Delhi: New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several districts in the southern state of Kerala. According to the met department Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode and Idukki districts are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours.

IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad districts and predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the region. Light to medium downpour is likely in the state for the next 2-3 days.

Tamil Nadu has also been witnessing heavy downpours for a couple of days now and the Met Department has further forecasted heavy rainfall in the state. According to IMD’s bulletin, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Theni and Thenkasi and Coimbatore districts.

Heavy rains are also likely to lash the isolated places over Erode, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts of Tamil Nadu. Persistent and intense rainfall has led to waterlogging in various regions of the Ghat areas in Tamil Nadu. Residents are urged to avoid unpaved roads and densely populated areas for safety.