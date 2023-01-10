India carries out successful training launch of Short-Range Ballistic Missile Prithvi-II

New Delhi: India on Tuesday conducted successful training launch of a Short-Range Ballistic Missile, Prithvi-II.

The Prithvi-II missile has a range of around 350 kilometres.

“A successful training launch of a Short-Range Ballistic Missile, Prithvi-II was carried out on January 10, 2023 from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. A well-established system, Prithvi-II missile, has been an integral part of India’s nuclear deterrence,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the missile struck its target with “high accuracy”.

The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile, it added.