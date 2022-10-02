India defend record 237 to register historic T20I series win Vs SA

Guwahati: India on Sunday scripted some sort of history when they clinched their first-ever series victory over South Africa in T20I format at home.

Rohit Sharma’s men bounced back strong after the disappointing Asia Cup, beating reigning world champions Australia 2-1 and taking an unbeatable lead against South Africa.

Despite selection and injury issues for T20 World Cup, India put their head down and came up with a comprehensive performance in the 2nd of a 3-match T20I series against South Africa in Guwahati on Sunday.

After posting a record 237 for the loss of three wickets, India restricted South Africa to 221 to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the series.

David Miller’s stunning 106 not out in 47 balls in a 174-run stand with Quinton de Kock was not enough as South Africa fell short of the total by 16 runs.