India issues advisory against travel to Iran, Israel amid Middle East tensions spike

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday issued a notification asking Indians to avoid travelling to Iran and Israel till further notice.

This comes amid reports that Iran will likely launch a direct attack on Israel within the next 48 hours.

The ministry also asked Indians who are currently residing in Iran or Israel to contact the Indian embassies there and register themselves.

“They are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum,” the ministry added.

The Indian embassy in Israel also asked Indian nationals in the country to “avoid unnecessary travel, remain calm and follow safety guidelines issued by the local authorities”.

The ministry’s advisory came on a day when The Wall Street Journal, citing a person who had been briefed by the Iranian leadership, reported that Iran would likely launch a direct attack on Israel within the next 48 hours. The person quoted in the report said Iran was still weighing the political risks of a direct attack on Israel.

Meanwhile, two US officials told the BBC’s US partner CBS News that an attack could come as soon as Friday. One official also said the attack could include more than 100 drones, dozens of cruise missiles and possibly ballistic missiles which will be aimed at military targets in Israel.

The tension between the two countries escalated to a critical level when a strike demolished the Iranian consulate in Syria. Iran blamed Israel for the strike that killed one of its top military commanders and six officers.

The strike appeared to signify an escalation of Israel’s targeting of military officials from Iran, which supports militant groups fighting Israel in Gaza, and along its border with Lebanon.

The strike on its consulate prompted Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to say that an attack on Israel was “inevitable”.