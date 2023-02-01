India lists Pakistan-based LeT’s Abdul Rehman Makki as UN-listed terrorist

New Delhi: Weeks after the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) listed Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) deputy chief Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist, India on Wednesday listed him as a UN-listed terrorist. As per the Minsitry of External Affairs (MEA), the order comes into effect immediately.

The foreign ministry notes that Makki is the deputy chief of LeT who has served as the head of LeT’s foreign relations department and member of Shura.

Notably, Abdul Makki is the brother-in-law of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JUD) chief Hafiz Saeed. His father’s name is Hafiz Abdullah Bahwalpuri and the recently UN-listed terrorists goes by at least six aliases.

Responding to media queries, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We welcome the decision of the UN Security Council’s ISIL and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee to list Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki, who is also the brother-in-law of LeT leader Hafiz Saeed. Makki has occupied various leadership roles in LeT, including raising funds for the organisation.”

“Threats from terrorist organisations in the region remain high and listings and sanctions by the UNSC, are an effective tool to curb such threats and dismantle terror infrastructure in the region,” he added.

The developments come shortly after China lifted its ‘technical hold’ on the designation of Abdul Makki as a global terrorist under the 1267 UN Sanctions Committee after the country was left isolated in the Security Council.