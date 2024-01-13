India objects to PoK visit by British envoy to Pakistan

New Delhi: The central government on Saturday expressed its objection to a recent visit by the British envoy to Islamabad to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK). The UK High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, had visited Mirpur on January 10.

A statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said Marriott’s visit was “highly objectionable” and an act which amounted to “infringement of India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra has lodged a strong protest with the British High Commissioner in India on this infringement, added the statement by the ministry.

“The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are, have been and shall always remain an integral part of India,” said the External Affairs Ministry.

After her visit to the region, Jane Marriott had shared pictures on X and said 70 per cent of British Pakistani roots are from Mirpur.

“Salaam from Mirpur, the heart of the UK and Pakistan’s people to people ties! 70% of British Pakistani roots are from Mirpur, making our work together crucial for diaspora interests. Thank you for your hospitality!” said the British envoy.

Her visit caused social media users to slam the British envoy, who said it was “shameful” that the UK government “sent its representatives” to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Some users also demanded British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak take action against Jane Marriott.

A similar incident took place in October 2023 when US envoy to Pakistan, David Blome, paid a visit to Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Then too, the central government raised the issue to the US authorities and reiterated that the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir is an “integral part of India”.