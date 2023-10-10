‘India stands firmly with Israel’, PM Modi tells Benjamin Netanyahu

New Delhi: Amid Israel’s decisive war against the Hamas militants, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed that India stands firmly with Tel Aviv and assured all possible support to the West Asian nation.

Indicating that the Hamas attack was nothing short of terrorism, PM Modi said India ”strongly and unequivocally” condemns terrorism in all its forms. PM Narendra Modi expressed his support to Israel after receiving a call from his Israeli counterpart who informed him about the current situation in the Jewish country following the deadly attacks by the terrorist group Hamas.

“I thank Prime Minister @netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations”, the Prime Minister posted on social media platform X.