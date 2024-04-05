India successfully tests nuclear-capable ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’

New Delhi: India recently conducted a successful test launch of its new-generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile, named ‘Agni Prime’.

The launch took place from Abdul Kalam Island, situated off the coast of Odisha, on Wednesday, April 3, at around 7 pm.

The ‘Agni Prime’ missile is an advanced variant of the Agni class of missiles. It is a two-stage canisterised missile with a maximum range of 1,000 to 2,000 kilometers.

Notably, it is lighter than its predecessors, weighing at least 50 percent less than the Agni 3 missile. The missile incorporates new guidance and propulsion systems, enhancing its overall performance.

One of the notable features of the ‘Agni Prime’ missile is its canisterised design, allowing for easier transportation by road and rail.

Additionally, it can be stored for longer periods, significantly reducing the preparation and launch time. This capability enhances the missile’s versatility and operational readiness.

The ‘Agni Prime’ missile utilises a cold launch mechanism, enabling it to be fired in salvo mode. This feature enhances its flexibility in various operational scenarios, providing greater tactical advantages to the armed forces.