India test-fires air-to-air missile ‘Astra’ from Sukhoi-30 MKI

New Delhi: India on Tuesday carried out a successful test-firing of its indigenously-developed Astra air-to-air missile system, off the coast of Odisha.

The state-of-the-art missile launched from the Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet can strike targets beyond 100 kilometres of range, according to defence officials. It will be equipped on the indigenous LCA Tejas Mark1A fighter aircraft and the upgraded MiG-29 jets too, they added.

Designed by the DRDO, the beyond visual range Astra missile is capable of engaging targets of different ranges and altitudes, according to defence sources said.

The sophisticated missile can fly towards the target at a speed of over 5,555 km per hour. The missile has a 15-kilogramme high-explosive pre-fragmented warhead, the sources added.