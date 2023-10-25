India to resume visa services for some Canadian citizens

New Delhi: India has decided to resume visa services for some Canadian citizens in some categories — Entry Visa, Business Visa, Medical Visa and Conference Visa.

The development comes days after India suspended visa services to Canadians amid a strain in the diplomatic ties between India and Canada.

In a notification on Wednesday, the Indian High Commission of India in Canada wrote, “After a considered review of the security situation that takes into account some recent Canadian measures in this regard, it has been decided to resume visa services.”

The resumption of visa services will come into effect starting Thursday, October 26.

Earlier on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that if Indian diplomats are provided safety in Canada as per the Vienna Convention, he would like “very much to resume the issuing of visas”.

He said India stopped issuing visas in Canada because it was no longer safe for our diplomats to go to work to issue visas.