India tore into Pakistan once again for raising Kashmir issue at UN

New Delhi: India tore into Pakistan after it raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at a Security Council meeting in New York, prompting India’s permanent ambassador to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj to assert that she would not waste the Council’s time by responding to such ‘mischievous’ remarks.

Kamboj’s stern response to Pakistan came in her remarks at the UN Security Council open debate on ‘Maintenance of international peace and security: Effective multilateralism through the defence of the principles of the Charter of the United Nations’ chaired by Russia, President of the Council for the month of April. With Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov presiding over the debate, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative at the UN Munir Akram referred to Jammu and Kashmir in his statement.

“Lastly, this august forum has today heard some mischievous remarks by a permanent representative arising purely out of ignorance and lack of an understanding on the basic facts of decolonisation,” Kamboj said on Monday. “I will not be wasting the time of this Council in responding to those remarks. Our advice to that delegation is please refer to our numerous rights of reply that we have expressed in the past,” she added.