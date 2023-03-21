India, US looking to work closely to fend off Chinese aggression

New Delhi: With China continuing to be a threat, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, India and the United States of America (USA) are looking to work closely by signing several defence agreements in the near future.

According to Frank Kendall, the US Secretary of the Air Force, India and the USA were working on several agreements including:

An agreement on the sharing of jet-engine technology. The GE offer, he said, was on the table and it was a step in the right direction.

India and the USA were talking about unmanned aerial vehicles, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, microelectronics, robotics and different kinds of munitions.

Elaborating on the possibility of India buying US fighters, both for the Navy and the Air Force, he said that Washington was prepared to discuss the cases, provided India thought they were suitable. India is looking for a modern fighter for the IAF and either the US F-18 or the French Rafale for the Navy.

Kendall mentioned that India and the USA could do a lot together in the space sector and the agreement signed by the two National Security Advisors– Ajit Doval and Jake Sullivan has provided more opportunities. “There is a lot more we can do together,” he said.

Asked about the lack of trust between the two countries regarding the sharing of technology, Kendall replied he had had “candid conversations” with Indian officials and there were “growing trust” levels between the two countries.

Referring to China, Kendall said there are “general concerns about peace and stability” in the Indo-Pacific. Kendall, following his visit to the USA’s allies like South Korea, the Philippines and Australia, added that he was aware of China helping Bangladesh with submarines. He said India and the USA shared security concerns and confirmed that China was a challenge.