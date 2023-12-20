India-US relations would not be derailed by “few incidents”: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his first response to the US’s claims of an Indian national’s alleged role in a plot to kill Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, saying the government will “look into” any evidence.

In an interview with the UK-based The Financial Times, PM Modi also said the relations between India and the US would not be derailed by “few incidents”.

On November 29, Nikhil Gupta, a 52-year-old Indian national, was charged by federal prosecutors in the US in connection with his alleged participation in a foiled plot to kill Pannun. According to US authorities, Gupta colluded with an Indian government agency employee in the alleged plot.

During the interview, PM Modi highlighted his deep concern about the activities of extremist groups overseas, saying they were engaged in intimidation and incited violence “under the guise of freedom of expression”.

He underlined that security and counter-terrorism cooperation has been a key component of the ties between India and the US.

“I don’t think it is appropriate to link a few incidents with diplomatic relations between the two countries,” he was quoted by The Financial Times as saying.

“There is strong bipartisan support for the strengthening of this relationship, which is a clear indicator of a mature and stable partnership,” the Prime Minister said.

Last month, The Financial Times, citing unnamed officials, reported that the US “thwarted a conspiracy to assassinate” Pannun on American soil. The newspaper also reported that the US government had “issued a warning” to India over concerns that New Delhi was “involved in the plot” to eliminate Pannun.

Nikhil Gupta was charged with murder-for-hire, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, which carries a maximum sentence of a 10-year jail term.

US authorities had said Gupta agreed to pay an assassin $100,000 to kill Pannun living in New York City.

The prosecutors had said Czech authorities arrested and detained Gupta on June 30, pursuant to the bilateral extradition treaty between the US and the Czech Republic.

Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic at the request of the US in connection with his alleged participation in the plot to kill Pannun.