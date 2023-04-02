India will not tolerate its national flag being pulled down: S Jaishankar’s Stern Message To The West

Bengaluru: This is not an India that will accept its national flag pulled down: S Jaishankar’s stern message to western countries over attack on Indian diplomatic missions by Khalistan supporters.

Referring to the incident of attack on the Indian High Commission in London, Jaishankar said that India would not tolerate its national flag being pulled down.

“We’ve seen incidents in London, Canada, San Francisco, there’s a very small minority, behind that minority there are many interests…If they don’t provide security then there will be reaction from India. This is not an India that will accept its national flag pulled down,” the External Affairs Minister stated.

Jaishankar made these remarks during the ‘Meet and Greet’ interaction organised by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan with over 500 young voters, joggers and visitors at Cubbon Park. Jaishankar also criticised Germany and the US for remarks on the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament.

“I will give you the truthful answer (on why we see West commenting on India). There are two reasons. It is because the West has a bad habit of commenting on others. They somehow think it is some kind of God-given right. They will have to learn only by experience that if they keep doing this, other people will also start commenting and they will not like it when it happens. And I see that happening,” Jaishankar said.

Notably, Indian diplomatic missions were attacked by Khalistani supporters in the US, the UK and Canada after Punjab Police launched a crackdown against Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh on March 18.

On March 19, a group of pro-Khalistani supporters attacked the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom and took down the Indian National Flag. The videos of the incident also surfaced online. India lodges a strong protest with the UK authorities.

Khalistanis also vandalised the Indian consulate in San Francisco. Reacting to the vandalization of the Indian consulate, the United States condemned the violent incidents. An Indian journalist, Lalit Jha, on duty was heckled and abused by pro-Khalistani protestors outside the Indian embassy in Washington on March 26.

The Ministry of External Affairs also summoned the Canadian High Commissioner over Khalistan protests outside the Indian missions and consulates in the North American country.