Indian Army helicopter crash in Arunachal: Pilot, co-pilot found dead

Bomdila: The bodies of the pilot and the co-pilot of the Indian Army’s Cheetah Helicopter that crashed in Arunachal Pradesh earlier on Thursday have been found by the civilians.

As per reports, their families have been informed. The two pilots were identified as Lieutenant Colonel VVB Reddy and Major Jayanth A.

“Five search parties of the Indian Army, SSB and ITBP were immediately launched. The wreckage of the aircraft was found near Village Banglajaap East of Mandala. With regret we inform that the pilot and the co-pilot of the helicopter lost their lives in the accident,” the Army’s Eastern Command in Kolkata released a statement confirming the deaths.

The Cheetah helicopter had gone missing earlier this morning when it was moving from Senge to Missamari. The helicopter lost contact with the ATC at around 09:15 AM today. Later, it crashed near Mandala, West of Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh.

A press release issued earlier in the day read, “An Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh was reported to have lost contact with the ATC at around 09:15 AM on 16 March 23. It is reported to have crashed near Mandala, West of Bomdila. Search parties have been launched.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has ordered a court of inquiry into the helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh earlier today.