Indian Navy commandos rescues all crew members of hijacked ship off Somalia coast

New Delhi: Indian marine commandos have rescued all crew members, including 15 Indians, aboard the hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk in a daring operation off Somalia’s Coast on Friday.

Navy officials further stated that the top deck of the hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk has been sanitised by the Marine Commandos (MARCOS).

”All the crew, including 15 Indians, onboard the hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk have been secured and are safe. Indian Navy Marine Commandos are carrying out sanitisation operations in other parts of the vessel,” Military officials were quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The Indian Navy headquarters is keeping a close watch on operations in high seas, the officials said.

In a statement, the Indian Navy said, ”All 21 crew (including 15 Indians) onboard safely evacuated. Sanitisation by MARCOS has confirmed the absence of the hijackers. The attempt of hijacking by the pirates was probably abandoned with the forceful warning by the Indian Navy, and MPA of interception by the Indian Naval warship.

INS Chennai is in the vicinity of MV and rendering support to restore the power generation & propulsion, and commence her voyage to the next port of call.”

Upon reaching the hijacked vessel, MARCOS issued a stern warning to the pirates on board the MV Lila Norfolk, urging them to abandon the hijacked vessel immediately. The Indian naval warship, with its formidable capabilities, as rushed immediately to ensure the safety of all individuals involved in this perilous situation, the officials said earlier.

The Indian naval warship INS Chennai, upon reaching the hijacked vessel, deployed its helicopter and initiated communication with the pirates. The vessel’s crew, consisting of Indian nationals, were confirmed safe, providing a crucial assurance amid the ongoing operation.

The hijacking of the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier, MV Lila Norfolk, occurred 300 nautical miles east of Somalia. The vessel, en route from Port Du Aco in Brazil to Khalifa Bin Salman in Bahrain, fell victim to an attempt by approximately five to six armed individuals.

In a statement, the Indian Navy revealed that its Mission Deployed Platforms acted swiftly upon receiving an alert on the UKMTO portal about the boarding attempt. The Navy’s Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) was immediately deployed, and INS Chennai was diverted to assist the beleaguered vessel.

The Maritime Patrol Aircraft overflew the hijacked vessel on Friday morning, establishing contact with the crew and verifying their safety. This proactive approach underscores the Indian Navy’s commitment to swiftly addressing maritime threats and ensuring the well-being of its seafaring citizens.

As the situation unfolds, the Indian Navy’s comprehensive response showcases the prowess and dedication of its personnel, emphasizing the nation’s commitment to safeguarding maritime security on the global stage.