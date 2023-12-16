Indian Navy thwarts hijacking bid, rescues Somalia-bound vessel in Arabian Sea

New Delhi: In a remarkable display of maritime prowess, an Indian Navy warship and patrol aircraft averted a potential hijacking crisis in the Arabian Sea.

The incident involved the Malta-flagged vessel MV Ruen, en route to Somalia, and unfolded with alarming speed.

The Indian Navy swung into action following a distress call from MV Ruen, swiftly mobilizing its assets to counter the emerging threat. The Naval Maritime Patrol aircraft, engaged in surveillance in the region, and a warship on anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden were diverted to the scene, demonstrating the Navy’s commitment to rapid and effective response.

“The vessel, with 18 crew onboard, had sent a Mayday message on UKMTO portal, PM 14 Dec 23, indicating boarding by approx six unknown personnel,” reported officials. The Navy’s immediate and coordinated efforts were aimed at locating and assisting MV Ruen in thwarting the hijacking attempt.

Indian Naval Maritime Patrol Aircraft & warship on #AntiPiracy patrol immediately diverted@EUNAVFOR pic.twitter.com/mtXqjytSfF — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 16, 2023

In an official statement, the Indian Navy reiterated its commitment to being a first responder in the region, collaborating with international partners and friendly foreign countries to ensure the safety of merchant shipping. The Navy continues to closely monitor the overall situation in coordination with other agencies in the area.