India’s Nari Shakti is leading from the front: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in the 99th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat.’ Opening the 99th edition of his monthly radio programme PM Modi compared the episode’s mark with cricket’s ‘nervous nineties’.

He said that the mark of 99 is generally considered a difficult milestone to cross. However, it becomes a source of inspiration when it is about Indians and their ‘Mann Ki Baat.’

In the 99th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ PM Modi talked about the impact and power of organ donation that changes the course of lives for several people. “With the technological advancement in the Medical Science, organ donation has become a powerful medium of giving life to someone,” said PM Modi. “After death, when a person’s body is given for organ donation it may change the life of nearly 8-9 people,” added PM.

PM Modi further said that it is really satisfying to know that the awareness about organ donation has increased in the country recently and the cases of organ donation have increased to 15,000 as of 2022 from a mere 5,000 in 2013.

During the radio show, PM also talked to the families of people whose bodies were donated for organ donation. The donors saved the lives of several people and were touted as ‘saviours’ even after their death.

He hailed women achievers in various fields and lauded Asia’s first woman loco pilot Surekha Yadav. The PM also mentioned Group Capt Shalija Dhami who became first woman Air Force officer to get a Command Appointment in a Combat Unit.

“Asia’s first woman loco pilot Surekha Yadav set another record. She has also become the first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat. Group Capt Shalija Dhami has become first woman Air Force officer to get a Command Appointment in a Combat Unit. She has a flying experience of about 3,000 hours. Similarly, Captain Shiva Chauhan of the Indian Army has become the first woman officer to be posted in Siachen,” he added.

PM Modi said “India’s Nari Shakti is leading from the front” and added that women’s power is playing a significant role in emerging Indian power. In Nagaland, for the first time in 75 years, two women legislators have reached the Vidhan Sabha through their victory. India has also deployed a women-only platoon in peacekeeping under a UN mission. Women are showing power in all fields. Today, the potential of India is emerging from a new perspective, & our woman’s power has a very big role in it.

Besides, PM Modi spoke about India’s pace in Solar energy sector and said that nowadays, the clean energy sector is being discussed globally. The speed with which India is moving forward in the field of Solar energy, it is a big achievement. The spirit of ‘Sabka Prayas’ is taking India’s Solar Mission forward today, he said.

“In Pune, Maharashtra, one such excellent effort has caught my attention. Diu has become the first district in India, which is using 100% clean energy for all daytime needs,” PM Modi said.

The PM also said he is looking forward to ideas and suggestions for the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat that is scheduled to air on April 30th.