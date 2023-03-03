India’s sharp attack on Pakistan at UNHRC on persecution of minorities

New York: India launched a scathing attack on Pakistan at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) targeting the persecution of minorities in the countries on Friday.

“Pak’s representative has once again chosen to misuse august forum for its malicious propaganda against India,” India said using its Right of Reply in response to the statement delivered by Pakistan at the UNHRC.

“In the last decade, Pakistan’s own Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances has received 8,463 complaints. The Baloch people have borne the brunt of this cruel policy. Students, doctors, engineers, teachers and community leaders are regularly disappeared by the State,” India said.

“Equally worse is the treatment of the Christian community. It is frequently targeted through draconian blasphemy laws. State institutions officially reserve ‘sanitation’ jobs for Christians. Underage girls from the community are converted to Islam abetted by a predatory state and an apathetic judiciary. Hindus and Sikh communities face similar issues of frequent attack on their places of worship and forced conversion of their underage girls,” India added ta UNHRC.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, February 28, the Indian government requested that the United Nations Human Rights Council display “zero tolerance” towards acts of terrorism.

The minister of external affairs, S Jaishankar made the announcement through a video message in reference to the High-Level Session of the 52nd Human Rights Council.

According to EAM Jaishankar, India has been at the forefront of addressing numerous other global issues that have a negative impact on human rights, particularly terrorism. According to the Indian government, there should be absolutely zero tolerance on this matter.