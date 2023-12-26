Indicating widening rift in I.N.D.I.A block, Sharad Pawar says no to Opp PM face

New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar has said no prime ministerial face was projected during the 1977 Lok Sabha polls (post Emergency).

Pawar’s remark came as the Opposition INDIA bloc is yet to project a prime ministerial face for the upcoming 2024 elections.

However, some parties in the INDIA grouping have proposed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge as the Opposition alliance’s candidate for prime minister.

“After the polls, Moraraji Desai was made the Prime Minister. There are no consequences if a face is not projected,” Pawar said.

“If people are in the mood for change, they will take a call to bring about that change,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla quoted Pawar’s remarks and asserted, “Even Congress wasn’t happy about Kharge ji name pushed by didi” (West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee).

Taking to X, Poonawalla also said, “Once again the SPLIT is out in the open.”