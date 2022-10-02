IndiGo flight gets bomb threat, Mumbai airport on high alert

Mumbai: IndiGo Airlines received a bomb threat warning on Saturday night. The threat email warned of a bomb in one of the IndiGo flights at Mumbai airport, but during the inspection of the flight, nothing was found.

The threat email warned of a bomb in IndiGo flight number 6E 6045 that was going from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. The flight was delayed as the cops conducted searches to recover the bomb. However, the email turned out to be a hoax.

The Mumbai Police is investigating the source of the email. All security personnel are on high alert to prevent any untoward incident.

In a similar incident, a Malaysia-bound flight was delayed over a false bomb alarm after a fight between two passengers on board the plane at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on September 30.

Security agencies were alerted about the bomb call from Malaysia Airlines Flight 173, after which they thoroughly searched the flight.

The aircraft departed for Kuala Lumpur after a delay of over two hours, and four passengers allegedly involved in the incident were handed over to the local police.