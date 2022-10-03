Initial scrutiny indicates no links between PFI and SDPI: ECI

New Delhi: Amid continued crackdown by law enforcement agencies on the radical outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates across the country, the Election Commission has found no links between the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the banned PFI.

The Union government on September 28 banned PFI and its associates for five years, citing threats to national security and its terror links.

A total of nine organisations have been declared “unlawful” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). But the political offshoot of PFI, the SDPI escaped the ban.

Sources said that the SDPI submitted all necessary documents to the ECI and initial scrutiny of documents has not indicated any link between PFI and SDPI.

It may be mentioned here that the SDPI was formed on June 21, 2009. It was registered with the Election Commission of India on April 13, 2010. So far, the SDPI has elected members in municipal corporations and gram panchayats of a number of states.