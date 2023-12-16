Inquiry committee for investigation into Parliament security breach constituted, informs LS Speaker to MPs

New Delhi: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Saturday wrote to all the members of parliament regarding the unsettling incident of attack in the Lok Sabha on December 13.

In his letter to the MPs, Birla stated that a high-level committee has been constituted to probe the matter and the report of the committee will be shared with the house as soon as it is generated.

The Speaker of the Lok Sabha additionally conveyed that a high-powered committee has been established to assess different facets of security within the Parliament complex. The committee aims to prevent the recurrence of any untoward incidents in the future.

Om Birla in his letter said that the linking of the suspension of some MPs to the parliament security breach incident by some members is unfortunate and is unwarranted. “The suspension of Hon’ble Members is purely to uphold the sanctity of the house,’ stated the letter.