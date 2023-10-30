Inzamam-ul-Haq resigns as Pakistan chief selector

New Delhi: The cracks in the Pakistan cricket set-up are only widening amid the senior men’s team’s floundering World Cup 2023 campaign. On Monday, former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq resigned from his role as the chief selector midway through the premier tournament.

Inzamam sent his resignation letter to Pakistan Cricket Board chief Zaka Ashraf following Pakistan’s four-match losing streak in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Notably, Inzamam was not happy with allegations of conflict of interest in Pakistan’s team selection process for the World Cup. Notably, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) formed a five-member committee to investigate the allegations.

“I am stepping down from the post to offer the PCB the opportunity to conduct a transparent inquiry about the conflict of interest allegations raised in the media. If the committee finds me not guilty, I will resume my role as the chief selector,” Inzamam said in a statement released by the PCB on Monday.

The termination of Inzamam’s contract as chief selector by the PCB could create a significant financial burden for the board. Reports emerging from media in Pakistan suggest that the board may be compelled to pay Inzamam a substantial sum of approximately PKR 15 million. This disbursement equates to a monthly salary of 2.5 million rupees which would be allocated over six months.