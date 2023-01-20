IOA forms 7-member committee to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has conmstituted a 7-member committee to probe sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The seven-member committee will have Olympian Mary Kom, Dola Banerjee, Alaknanda Ashok, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sahdev Yadav and two advocates.

Earlier, several wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat claimed that WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh sexually exploited women wrestlers.

Phogat also alleged that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh also called her a ‘khota sikka’ after her defeat at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Hundreds of wrestlers have staged a sit-in at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar alleging harassment from coaches.

Earlier in the day, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia addressed protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar and said that ‘they will take the legal route’ if required to get their demands fulfilled.

Punia also demanded that federation be dissolved. He added that the protesting wrestlers will go back to their homes if their demands are fulfilled by the government.

The protesting wrestlers have also written to PT Usha, who is the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), regarding the “sexual harassment” complaints against WFI chief.

The tussle between the wrestlers and WFI continues to hamper India’s preparations for the upcoming major competitions- World Championship, and Asian Games to name a few.

Prateek Bhushan, Gonda BJP MLA and Brij Bhushan’s son, said his father would decide the next course of action after a meeting with federation members in Ayodhya. Prateek said his father won’t make a statement till the Annual general Meeting (AGM) on Sunday.

Prateek Bhushan on his father’s behalf also confirmed that WFI has submitted the report sought by sports ministry. It has been submitted well within 72 hours.