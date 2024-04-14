Iran claims Tehran informed US about ‘limited’ attack on Israel

New Delhi: Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Sunday that Tehran had informed the US that its attacks on Israel would be “limited” and for “self-defence”. His remarks came hours after the Western nations condemned Iran’s missile attack on Israel and called for de-escalation.

Iran launched over 300 missiles at Israel days after it warned the Jewish nation of retaliation over the April 1 attack on its embassy in Syria. Israel, however, claimed that it intercepted 99 per cent of the missiles launched by Iran which caused only minor damage to an air base.

Iran’s aggression was criticised by the Western nations, led by the US, who reassured Israel with their commitment to safeguard its territory while advocating for de-escalation.

At a press conference, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abdollahian said that exercising the “right of legitimate defence” shows Iran’s responsible approach to regional and international peace and security. He said that at this point, Iran had no intention of continuing “defensive operations”, but cautioned Israel that the Islamic nation would not hesitate to protect its “legitimate interests against any new aggression”.

He said Israel’s neighbours had also been informed of its planned strikes 72 hours in advance.

Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations said in a statement that its military action was based on Article 51 of the United Nations Charter concerning legitimate defence in response to Israel’s alleged attack on their diplomatic premises in Damascus on April 1.

While Iran blamed Israel for the April 1 attack, Tel Aviv did not take responsibility for the airstrike.

Iran also warned the US against helping Israel. In a televised address, Iranian army chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri told the US that its bases could also be attacked if it helped Israel retaliate.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said despite thwarting the attack, the military campaign was not over and “we must be prepared for every scenario”.

Israel is expected to launch a “significant response” to the Iranian aggression, an unnamed Israeli official told Channel 12 TV, even as US President Joe Biden cautioned Benjamin Netanyahu against retaliation.

Iran’s foreign ministry summoned on Sunday the ambassadors of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany to question what it referred to as their “irresponsible stance” regarding Tehran’s retaliatory strikes on Israel, the Iranian media reported.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that British jets shot down drones in Iran’s attack on Israel.

The first direct attack on Israel by arch foe Iran has shaken Israelis and left them fearful that a bigger war is looming.