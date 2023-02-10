Islamic State supports, glorifies banned PFI in ‘Voice of Khurasan’

New Delhi: There has been a continuous crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI) activists and its members despite the imposition of five years ban on them in the previous year. Arrests are being made from Madhya Pradesh to Maharashtra and to the latest in Bihar.

The Maharashtra ATS in its chargesheet have very clearly mentioned that PFI members wanted to establish Islamic Rule to India by 2047.

Notably, Afghanistan-based Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP) released its English-language magazine, “Voice of Khurasan’s 20th edition” in the past week. In a magazine of 45 pages they published an article of 4 pages with the headline of ‘Crackdown on Popular Front of India: Lessons for Indian Muslims.” By this article the ISIS mouthpiece came in direct support of Popular Front of India. The article also mentioned about the ‘innocent arrests’ of SIMI and PFI members.

The 4 pages article condemns the action taken by the police administration of PFI and SIMI. The magazine mentions that for the last 7 decades, fundamentalist Hindu states have been perpetrating violence on Muslims. Using this pattern, PFI activists were arrested nationwide and banned.

However, they tried to put it forward as an unlawful and illegal attack on the PFI workers. ISIS mouthpiece further praises PFI by writing that PFI established itself as a prominent organization for predicament of Indian Muslims. It glorifies work of banned organisation in India saying that Many PFI supporters joined the banner of Tawheed in different parts of the world and many of them may have attained Shahdah (so-called martyrdom for Islam and terrorism in civilized parlance).

Sources reveal that by supporting PFI, through their latest statements, ISIS is wanting to gain some traction amounts the other Islamists groups and also to motivate them to join hands for their terror agenda.

The article has come at a time when the NIA’s action regarding PFI is still going on in Bihar.