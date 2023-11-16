Israel bombs top Hamas leader’s Gaza house

New Delhi: The Israeli military on Thursday said that its warplanes struck the house of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the terrorist organisation Hamas.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shared aerial footage of the explosion on its official X account.

Ismail Haniyeh is the main political leader of Hamas, living outside of Gaza in Doha, Qatar. Hamas had previously claimed that Israel had hit two homes belonging to Haniyeh and his family, as per a report by The Times of Israel.

On Thursday, the Israeli military shared a video of the bombing, saying that they struck Haniyeh’s Gaza home. It said that the house was used as “a terrorist infrastructure and, among other things, as a meeting place for the organization’s senior officials.”

The aerial video shows a large explosion, which the Israeli military said showed Haniyeh’s house being destroyed.