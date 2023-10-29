Israeli forces launch ground operations against hamas

Tel Aviv: After warning the civilians in northern Gaza and Gaza City to move south, the Israeli Defence Forces launched an intense overnight military operation in Gaza targeting Hamas militants and their infrastructure.

While the IDF mounted its ground campaign, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the second stage of the war against Hamas has begun.

The IDF has confirmed that its combined combat teams of armoured, engineering and infantry forces are operating on the ground in the northern Gaza Strip.

Amid the ground offensive, the residents in Gaza are facing a near-total communications and Internet blackout. While initial ground operations appeared confined to a certain region at the moment, PM Netanyahu vowed to spare no effort in freeing over 200 hostages, including Americans and other foreigners, currently in Hamas captivity.

Netanyahu said that the soldiers are part of a legacy of Jewish warriors that he stressed goes back 3000 years. He said that they have one goal, “To defeat the murderous enemy, and to ensure our existence in our land.”

PM Netanyahu also met families of those abducted and vowed to bring the hostages back, Meanwhile, Hamas has offered an ‘all for all’ deal seeking the release of all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages.

On Friday night, Israel deployed troops and tanks into Gaza, with a focus on targeting infrastructure, particularly the extensive tunnel network constructed by Hamas. The Israeli military did not provide specific details about the scale of this deployment. However, the Israeli Air Force said that they hit over 150 targets in the overnight raid destroying Hamas sites and killing several militants.

On the other hand, Hamas said that its fighters battled Israeli troops in northeastern and central Gaza. It added that Al-Qassam Brigades and all Palestinian resistance forces are fully prepared to confront the IDF.