Published On: Tue, Jul 11th, 2023

Isro completes flight rehearsal ahead of Friday launch of Chandrayaan-3

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully simulated the launch preparation and process for the upcoming Chandrayaan-3 mission. The 3900-kilogram spacecraft is scheduled to launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on July 14.

Its primary goal is to develop and demonstrate new technologies necessary for interplanetary missions

ISRO announced the completion of a 24-hour “launch rehearsal,” simulating the entire launch preparation and process. The organization also released new pictures showcasing the LVM-3 rocket stacked on the launch pad.

According to ISRO, the Chandrayaan-3 mission comprises an indigenous propulsion module, lander module, and rover. Its primary goal is to develop and demonstrate new technologies necessary for interplanetary missions.

Chandrayaan-3 will attempt a soft landing on the Moon, marking the second endeavor after ISRO’s unsuccessful Chandrayaan-2 mission four years ago. The spacecraft, equipped with a lander and rover, will separate from the Propulsion Module after being injected into lunar orbit.

Assuming the launch takes place on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 is expected to reach the Moon by the end of August. The journey is estimated to take approximately 45-48 days, with the spacecraft potentially reaching the Moon around August 23 or 24.

Once the spacecraft enters the Moon’s gravitational field, it will undergo a series of orbit-reducing maneuvers to gradually lower its altitude and establish a circular orbit around the Moon.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com