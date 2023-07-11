Isro completes flight rehearsal ahead of Friday launch of Chandrayaan-3

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully simulated the launch preparation and process for the upcoming Chandrayaan-3 mission. The 3900-kilogram spacecraft is scheduled to launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on July 14.

ISRO announced the completion of a 24-hour “launch rehearsal,” simulating the entire launch preparation and process. The organization also released new pictures showcasing the LVM-3 rocket stacked on the launch pad.

According to ISRO, the Chandrayaan-3 mission comprises an indigenous propulsion module, lander module, and rover. Its primary goal is to develop and demonstrate new technologies necessary for interplanetary missions.

Chandrayaan-3 will attempt a soft landing on the Moon, marking the second endeavor after ISRO’s unsuccessful Chandrayaan-2 mission four years ago. The spacecraft, equipped with a lander and rover, will separate from the Propulsion Module after being injected into lunar orbit.

Assuming the launch takes place on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 is expected to reach the Moon by the end of August. The journey is estimated to take approximately 45-48 days, with the spacecraft potentially reaching the Moon around August 23 or 24.

Once the spacecraft enters the Moon’s gravitational field, it will undergo a series of orbit-reducing maneuvers to gradually lower its altitude and establish a circular orbit around the Moon.